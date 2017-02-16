From Felon To Fashion: 'Hot Convict' Takes on Runway

(Photo: Albert Urso / Getty Images)

From mugshots to fashion shoots, the man known as "hot convict" is moving up.

Jeremy Meeks' handsome mugshot went viral in 2014. Three years later, he is in front of the camera again. But rather than the Stockton Police, it's New York fashion week photographers snapping shots.

Meeks made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week Tuesday night when he opened Phillip Plein's show in an all black outfit with a fur hood.

The Tiffany Trump, Madonna and Kylie Jenner were some of the celebrities sitting front row for Plein's show.

(Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old "world's hottest felon" was also backstage before the showing some tattooed skin.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows) (Photo: Monica Schipper, 2017 Getty Images)

Meeks' has kept fans updated on his modeling endeavors via Instagram. He took to his page following the show to thank Plein for believing in him as well as posting a photo from Steven Klein's studio.

Had a great time working with @stevenkleinstudio in New York !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

PHOTOS: JEREMY MEEKS "HOT CONVICT" RUNWAY DEBUT





Copyright 2017 WCNC