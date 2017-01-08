Golden Globes: 'La La Land' Takes 7 Awards; 'Moonlight' Wins Best Drama

Emma Stone wins best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy during the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. (Photo: Handout, USA TODAY NETWORK) (Photo: Custom)

Not surprising, Hollywood feted La La Land in the first big ceremony of awards season.

The musical won seven honors including best actor (Ryan Gosling) and actress (Emma Stone) as well as best musical at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual ceremony honoring 2016's best in movies and TV. Another big winner: Art-house darling Moonlight, which took home best drama.

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of the festivities in Beverly Hills Sunday night hosted by Jimmy Fallon:

11:01: Moonlight only wins one Golden Globe but it's a big one: best drama. And director Barry Jenkins had a message for those who enjoy his Oscar contender: "If you have seen this film ... tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend."

10:59: Elle star Isabelle Huppert pulls off a major upset, winning best actress in a drama over the likes of Natalie Portman and Amy Adams. "Thank you for letting me be who I am," Huppert says. "Thank you for letting me win in a French film by a Dutch director in America.”

10:53: This is starting to look like the year Casey Affleck finally gets an Oscar. But before that he gets the Globe for best actor in a drama for Manchester by the Sea. He pretty much thanks everyone, from Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos to Manchester producer Matt Damon ("I suspect you won’t be passing on any more movies in the future that I might be anywhere nearby, but I’ll take this one") and his children ("It’s my kids who give me permission to do this").

10:42: Annnnnnd La La Land wins one of the big prizes of the night, best musical or comedy. Producer Fred Berger thanks their studio Lionsgate "for ignoring and dismissing all conventional wisdom and jumping off a cliff with us to make this movie."

10:33: Emma Stone takes best actress in a comedy or musical for ... wait for it ... La La Land. "Hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world, and that’s what this movie is about," she says. "To any creative person who’s had a door slammed in their face – metaphorically or physically — or actors who’ve had their auditions cut off or waited for a callback that didn’t come, for anybody anywhere really who feels like giving up sometimes or finds it in themselves to get up and keep moving forward, I share this with them."

10:25: Atlanta's Donald Glover hits the stage for a second time to accept his Globe for best actor in a TV comedy. "I grew up in a house where magic wasn't allowed so everybody in here was magical to me. Every time I saw a movie or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, 'Oh, magic is from people.' We're the ones who in a weird way tell a story or lie to children so they do stuff that we never thought was possible," says Glover, thanking his son and the mother of his child for “making me believe in people again and things being possible."

10:23: La La Land racks up yet another win, best director for Damien Chazelle. Mood: "I’m in a daze now officially."

10:04: Viola Davis presents Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in masterful fashion. "You make me proud to be an artist. You make me feel that what I have in me, my body, my face, my age, is enough," Davis says about her iconic Doubt co-star. Streep hits the stage and accepts her award by echoing Hugh Laurie's political statements from earlier in the night and expanding upon them: She admits Donald Trump “broke my heart” when he publicly mocked a disabled reporter. "It kind of gives permission for others to do the same thing. When power uses its position to bully others, we all lose." She also calls for an honest press going forward with the new president and feels the movie industry is a "vilified" segment of society. "Hollywood is crawling with foreigners and outsiders. And if you kick them out, all we’ll have left to watch is football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts." Streep tearfully ends her speech by quoting her late friend Carrie Fisher, "the dear departed Princess Leia": "Take your broken heart, make it into art."

9:54: The HFPA gives The Crown the royal treatment: The Netflix show is honored with best TV drama and best actress for Claire Foy, who plays young Queen Elizabeth II. Unsurprisingly, deference was paid to the real queen: “She has been the center of the world for the past 63 years,” Foy says, “and the world could do with a few more women at the center of it, if you ask me.”

9:40: In accepting his Globe for best actor in a limited series, The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston recounts a story of meeting Sudanese people rocked by violence while traveling as a UNICEF ambassador and how they'd just bingewatched his show. "The idea that we could provide some relief or entertainment for (people helping the world) makes me immensely proud."

9:38: Best foreign film goes to the French thriller Elle. Director Paul Verhoeven thanks the Hollywood Foreign Press for having an open mind when honoring a movie with a complicated female character, and pays tribute to his lead actress Isabelle Huppert "for everything you’ve given to this movie, for your talent, for your audacity."

9:29: Fallon introduces a special clip reel paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds set to You Made Me Love You.

9:28: Zootopia snags best animated feature, a movie that aims to please kids and spoke to adults about embracing diversity when people want to divide us by using fear. "On top of all that, we still managed to fit in a joke about a sloth working at the DMV. That, my friends, is a big victory for all of us," says director Rich Moore. Almost overshadowing it in terms of entertainment: Presenters Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig doing a faux-tragic bit about their first cartoon movies, when Carell's parents announced their divorce after a showing of Fantasia and Wiig suffered an endless day of death when she watched Bambi. "I didn't speak for two years," she deadpans.

9:22: Well, make that four for La La Land. Director Damien Chazelle wins for best screenplay. "Ryan and Emma, you literally made my dreams come true," he says to his two actors.

9:14: Ryan Gosling gets La La Land's third win of the night, for best actor in a comedy or musical. He jokes the award belongs to him as well as director Damien Chazelle and co-star Emma Stone. "I’ll chop it into three pieces if you want. I don’t really want to do it: Who would get one piece and no one wants the bottom and we’d fight over the top. It could tear us apart. But you understand, it’s ours." Gosling gets emotional, though, when dedicating the Globe to his late brother-in-law and honoring his girlfriend Eva Mendes, who was raising one daughter, pregnant with another and dealing with a cancer-striken sibling while Gosling was filming. "Sweetheart, thank you," he says simply.

9:10: The Night Manager's win total rises to two: Supporting actress in a limited series goes to Olivia Colman.

9:05: Viola Davis is named best supporting actress for her acclaimed role opposite Denzel Washington in his adaptation of August Wilson's Fences. "This is my fifth nomination. I took all the pictures, went to the luncheon, but it’s right on time," she says with a smile. "It’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream moneymaker but It does scream art. It does scream heart." She also honors her father, who she calls the "original Troy," referring to Washington's father figure in the film. "He had a story and it deserved to be told and August Wilson told it."

8:54: La La Land wins two major music Globes: Justin Hurwitz takes original score, and City of Stars is named best original song. "There was this spirit across the movie where people worked harder than they're used to working," Hurwitz says when getting his score award. "We didn’t believe this movie was being made … that allowed us to put so much of ourselves into it so we didn’t take it for granted."

8:48: The Night Manager's Hugh Laurie wins for best supporting actor in a limited series and is in a jokey mood. "This is obviously a terrible mixup. ... I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere." He also gets a little political, hinting that this might be the last Golden Globes. "I don’t mean to be gloomy. It’s just that it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign' and 'press' in the title. To some Republicans, even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."

8:39: FX's acclaimed The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story — which snagged five Emmys last September — quickly wins back-to-back Globe honors for best limited series and actress, which goes to Sarah Paulson. The actress pays tribute to the real-life woman she played on screen, lawyer Marcia Clark. "You are an inspiration to me. If I could live my life with a fraction of your wit, integrity and unapologetic fierceness, I would be on the road to doing it right."

8:27: Creator/star Donald Glover is all smiles as his freshman FX show Atlanta is named best comedy, and he's all about the title city when accepting the award: "I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta. For real, just for being alive and being really amazing people. I wouldn’t be here without Atlanta."

8:23: In taking home best actress in TV comedy, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross wins her first-ever Globe. "This is for all the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas (and) thoughts aren’t always considered worthy and valid and important," she says. "But I want you to know that I see you, we see you."

8:14: Billy Bob Thornton wins for TV actor in a drama for Amazon's Goliath. "I do have to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for picking me over Bob Odenkirk," Thornton jokes about a faux feud they've had since doing a movie in the 1940s with Van Johnson. "We’ve had a thing ever since. So there you go, bud."

8:10: Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds hand out the first award of the night ... and it's a stunner: Aaron Taylor-Johnson snags the best supporting actor Globe for his backwater villain in director Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals over Moonlight's Mahershala Ali. "Wow, what a tremendous honor," Taylor-Johnson says, thanking his wife for putting up with him while he was living his character. "I was not very pleasant in this role."

8:00: Fallon is joined by Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and others in a La La Land-inspired opening with not-dead-yet Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Stormtroopers and the Stranger Things kids. (Barb is still alive and she does a whole poolside number.) Fallon also takes to the piano for a City of Stars parody co-starring Ryan Reynolds that takes shots at stars drinking heavily at the Globes, and he gets A-list help from Tina Fey and dancing partner Justin Timberlake.

Unfortunately, Fallon's monologue is undermined at the start by pesky teleprompter problems. "Cut to Justin Timberlake please and he’ll wink at me or something," the Tonight Show host says. Once that's fixed, Fallon launches into his bit pointing out La La Land stars ("Don’t Google 'Ryan Gosling pianist.' It’s an HR nightmare"), making a Matt Damon joke (his best acting in 2016 was "telling Ben Affleck he liked Batman v Superman) and comparing President-elect Donald Trump to King Joffrey from Game of Thrones.

