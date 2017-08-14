Guns N' Roses Concert Makes Triad History

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Guns N’ Roses rocked it out at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.
According to the coliseum, the concert was the largest single-night concert in Triad history. The concert was at a capacity crowd.
Wake Forest University’s Football stadium is bigger than the Greensboro Coliseum.
