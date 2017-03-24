WFMY
Harrison Ford Says He Was Distracted When He Flew Over Plane

Assocaited Press , WFMY 9:33 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Harrison Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a California airport last month.
 
An audio recording of Ford's conversation about the Feb. 13 incident was released Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
 
The 74-year-old actor was supposed to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but he mistakenly landed on a taxiway.
 
As he descended, Ford's single-engine plane flew low over an airline with 116 people aboard that was taking off.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
 
Ford's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

© 2017 Associated Press


