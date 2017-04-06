HGTV Star Joanna Gaines Visits High Point Furniture Market

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: The Build Series presents Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines to discuss their new book "The Magnolia Story" at AOL HQ on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic) (Photo: Mireya Acierto, 2016 Mireya Acierto)

HIGH POINT, NC - You may recognize Joanna Gaines from HGTV's show 'Fixer Upper', and now the home improvement guru has come to visit the Triad.

Gaines has been posting on Instagram and Twitter all week, showing her getting ready for the upcoming spring show in High Point.

This is what we like to call Furniture Camp!! @highpointmarket #magnoliahome A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

I could stay in the rose garden all day- the pups like it too ❤#infullbloom A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

We are bringing Spring into the #magnoliahome showroom 😍 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

You can check out her magnolia home collection at the High Point Furniture Market starting April 22-26.

Copyright 2017 WFMY