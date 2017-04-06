HGTV Star Joanna Gaines Visits High Point Furniture Market

HIGH POINT, NC - You may recognize Joanna Gaines from HGTV's show 'Fixer Upper', and now the home improvement guru has come to visit the Triad.
Gaines has been posting on Instagram and Twitter all week, showing her getting ready for the upcoming spring show in High Point.
You can check out her magnolia home collection at the High Point Furniture Market starting April 22-26.
