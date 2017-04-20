It's National Look Alike Day!

GREENSBORO — Do you ever hear 'you remind me of that guy from that show' or 'you look just like James Franco?'

April 20 is National Look Alike Day, a fun day people can highlight their likeness to a celebrity or really anybody. One of the most famous "look-alikes" is the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The day was first thought of by TV reporter Jack Etzel in the 1980s according to National Day Calendar. Etzel was in the middle of a shoot with his photographer in Pittsburgh when they both saw a man who looked like Humphrey Bogart. The pair talked to the man and asked others whether or not they thought he looked like Bogart. The next day, Etzel reached out to Chase Calendar of Events and National Look Alike Day was founded.

RELATED: Adorable Buzz Cut Buddies Think They're Twins

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show host Eric Chilton and reporter Maddie Gardner have joined in on the fun by posting their look alike on social media.

National #LookAlikeDay? That's easy - it's in the genes. Everyone tells me I look like my mom, @LaSarahGardner! What do you think? @WFMY pic.twitter.com/2UOranhXRc — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 20, 2017

We want to see your look-alike! Send us a side-by-side picture of your look-alike on social media on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page or @WFMY on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WFMY