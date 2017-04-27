Johnny Depp Dressed Up As Jack Sparrow And Surprised Dinseyland Fans

Park goers reported seeing Johnny Depp -- dressed up as his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean series -- entertaining fans on the movie's Disneyland ride Wednesday night.
People sitting on the ride tweeted videos of, allegedly, the real life Johnny Depp acting as Captain Jack Sparrow and chatting with fans. Depp also reportedly spoke to a crowd outside the ride.
The fifth installment of the Pirates series, Dead Men Tell No Tales, premiers next month and this wouldn't be the first time Depp surprised fans at the Anaheim theme park to promote an upcoming movie. Last summer, the actor dressed up as his character the Mad Hatter and interacted with fans through a looking glass to promote Alice Through the Looking Glass.
