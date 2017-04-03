Judge Rejects Roman Polanski's Bid To End Sex Abuse Case

Courtesy: Guillaume Souvant, Getty Images (Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - A Los Angeles judge has rejected Roman Polanski's bid to end his long-running underage sex abuse case without the fugitive director appearing in court.

Superior Court Judge Scott M. Gordon denied several requests to resolve the case, including sentencing that involved no more prison time.

Gordon refused to address how Polanski would be sentenced if he returned to the U.S. after 40 years abroad. The ruling says many of Polanski's requests have already been denied by other courts.

Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and fled on the eve of sentencing after he says the judge reneged on a promise about how he would be sentenced.

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, said Gordon's ruling failed to address alleged misconduct by previous judges handling the case.

