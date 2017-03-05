Dates of Broadway's 'Hamilton' in Charlotte Announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The much-anticipated dates for the Broadway musical "Hamilton" have finally been announced.

The hottest Broadway musical will be coming to the Belk Theater on Oct. 10-Nov. 4, 2018 for 31 performances in the Queen City.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the United States first Treasury Secretary and President George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary war. The music that is featured in the show provides a blend of hip-hop, blues, jazz, rap, R&B, and Broadway show tunes.

The show has won 11 Tony Awards and won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

"Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now."

How do you get tickets to this high in demand performance?

Blumenthal Arts website states that season ticket renewals will begin on Friday, March 10. Season tickets will be available for new buyers later in April, and open to the general public sometime after that.

“We are thrilled that Hamilton will play in Charlotte during our 2017-2018 season,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “Purchasing a season subscription now is the best way to guarantee great seats to all of the shows this season and to be able to retain those great seats in future seasons, including the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway Lights season when Hamilton comes to Charlotte.”

There is not a final price yet for ticket packages. For details visit blumenthalarts.org.

