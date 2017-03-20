Katy Perry: I Kissed a Girl, and Did More Than That, After Religious Childhood

Honoree Katy Perry accepts the HRC National Equality Award onstage at The Human Rights Campaign 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign) (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Katy Perry's fans know that she "kissed and girl and (she) liked it," but here's what they might not recall: Perry grew up in a strict religious household, and that she did more than "kiss."

Perry took a trip down memory lane Saturday night when she accepted the Human Rights Campaign National Equality Award. "Thank you so much for this incredible, humbling award," she said at advocacy group's Los Angeles gala, in an emotional speech that was over 10 minutes long.

VIDEO: @HRC honors Katy Perry with the National Equality Award at the #HRCLADinner. Watch her speech here: pic.twitter.com/lzfwDcFQnt — Katy Perry Lately! (@katyperrylately) March 19, 2017

"I'm just a singer-songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little, bite-size pop songs. For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it,' she told members of the LGBTQ community.





"Truth be told, A) I did more than that, but B) How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know is that I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality wasn't as black and white as this (ruffled Rasario) dress. And, honestly, I haven't always gotten it right, but in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too."

That was a far cry from when Perry was growing up, and "'homosexuality' was synonymous with the word 'abomination,' and 'hell,'" she said.

I will never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people. ❤🌈💪🏻(part 1) https://t.co/Swaz38wUwr — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 19, 2017

Now, Perry considers herself a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, which consists of her longtime friends and manager who "stimulated my mind. They filled my heart with joy and they freakin' danced all the while doing it."

PHOTOS: Katy Perry through the years

Copyright 2017 WCNC