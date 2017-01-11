Local Executive Excited To See His CEO On 'Undercover Boss'

Wednesday night on WFMY News 2 you will see CEO Jeff Dudan get his hands dirty, and take a deeper look into his company. Using the alter-ego ‘Dusty’, Dudan will be featured on the popular TV show “Undercover Boss”. (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, CBS)

GREENSBORO, NC – A local cleaning company CEO is getting some national attention.

Wednesday night on WFMY News 2, CEO Jeff Dudan is getting his hands dirty, and taking a deeper look into his company. Using the alter-ego ‘Dusty’, Dudan will be featured on the popular TV show “Undercover Boss”.

And digging deeper into the company won’t be the only digging ‘Dusty’ will do. You will see him digging and crawling under homes to find mold, cleaning air ducts, and performing water damage cleanup.

AdvantaClean is headquartered in Huntersville, NC, but has offices and owners in Greensboro. The company focuses on mold control, and helps keep homes and businesses clean, safe and healthy.

While nobody from the Greensboro office will be featured on the show, local executives are excited to see a familiar face on TV,

“He is there for us and he tries to solve our problems and he give us the tools that we need. He is a class individual and he is running a class organization"

If you want to watch Dudan get dusty and dirty, make sure to tune into CBS/WFMY News 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WFMY