March Madness Causes An Outbreak of Bracket Fever

Whittling down 68 candidates and deciding who will be the last one standing is a tedious task. But enough about what seemed like a never-ending presidential election cycle.

Take a break, America.

It's Bracket Time again.

The field for this year's NCAA Tournament was revealed on Sunday night, and by the time the games start in earnest on Thursday millions of people will fill out tens of millions of brackets in an effort to pick the national champion. There's no Electoral College to select, no "deep state" either, not even Syracuse. And most hopes will be dashed before the end of the first weekend.

If you're playing in your office pool or the Bracket Mayhem on WFMY News 2's Facebook page here are some tips from the Associated Press--GOOD LUCK! More tips from USA TODAY Sports

THIS>> BRACKET MAYHEM: Fill out a Bracket on WFMY News 2 Facebook Page for Chance to Win TV

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

DUMP THE DOUBLE DIGITS: No one since Kansas in 1988 lost more than 10 games and still cut the nets down. There are 26 teams in this field with at least 10 losses; at least four will make the second round this year, but history says it's difficult for those clubs to last too long.

TOUGH BREAK: Gonzaga enters this tournament with the best record in the field, 32-1. Sorry, Zags — None of the last 24 teams to come into the NCAAs either undefeated or with just one loss won it all.

EXPERIENCE MATTERS: Of the last 22 players to win Most Outstanding Player honors at the Final Four, 18 of them were juniors or seniors. So even in this one-and-done era, having some veterans who have gone through the tournament grind once or twice seems to be invaluable to championship hopes.

DON'T TAKE FIVE: If you like a No. 5 seed — Notre Dame, Virginia, Iowa State or Minnesota — to win it all, stop. Since the tournament was first expanded to 40 teams in 1979, no No. 5 seed has ever cut down the nets.

PICK SOME UPSETS: All four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four only once, in 2008. In the last six years, six teams seeded No. 7 or higher made Final Fours.

BUT NOT TOO MANY: No team seeded No. 12 or higher has made a Final Four.

Copyright 2017 WFMY