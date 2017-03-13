March Madness Games On WFMY News 2 This Week

(Photo: CBS Sports)

Get your brackets ready. March Madness is here and we've got games on our channel. Who do you want to see in the Big Dance?

Check out this week's lineup of shows and games...

TUESDAY 3/14/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 3/15/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Survivor

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 3/16/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Princeton

2:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Bucknell

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Mt. St. Mary's/New Orleans

Wheel of Fortune airs at 7:00 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.

Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.

9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech

12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 (late edition)

12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 3/17/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Dayton vs. Wichita State

Wheel of Fortune airs at 7:00 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.

Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.

9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky

12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 (late edition)

12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 3/18/17

12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament Games

***Teams to be determined after first round games.***

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 3/19/17

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament Games

***Teams to be determined after first round games.***

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary

10:00 p.m. -- Elementary

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

PHOTOS: 12 March Madness Cinderella Stories

Copyright 2017 WFMY