March Madness Games On WFMY News 2 This Week

TUESDAY 3/14/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
WEDNESDAY 3/15/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Survivor
9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 3/16/17
12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Princeton
2:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Bucknell
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Mt. St. Mary's/New Orleans
- Wheel of Fortune airs at 7:00 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.
- Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.
9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech
12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 (late edition)
12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 3/17/17
12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Dayton vs. Wichita State
- Wheel of Fortune airs at 7:00 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.
- Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 on Time Warner Cable.
9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky
12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 (late edition)
12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 3/18/17
12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament Games
***Teams to be determined after first round games.***
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute
SUNDAY 3/19/17
12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament Games
***Teams to be determined after first round games.***
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary
10:00 p.m. -- Elementary
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute
