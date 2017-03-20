Watch UNC vs. Butler & More March Madness On WFMY News 2 This Week!

MARCH 19: Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 72-65 in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Custom)

More March Madness is on WFMY News 2 this week - including UNC vs. Butler - the game is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on our channel. Can the Tar Heels survive and dance their way into the Elite Eight?!

Here's the list of CBS programs and basketball games for this week.

TUESDAY 3/21/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- Bull

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 3/22/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Survivor

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 3/23/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Michigan

Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:00 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.

Jeopardy will air at 7:30 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.

9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. Purdue

12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 3/24/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: UNC vs. Butler

Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:00 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.

Jeopardy will air at 7:30 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.

9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. UCLA

12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 3/25/17

3:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Division II Basketball Championship

5:00 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

5:30 p.m. -- Right This Minute

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Triad Marketplace

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Ransom

9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 3/26/17

12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Best of College Basketball 2017

1:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Road to the Final Four

2:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament Games

Teams to be determined after Friday games.

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary

10:00 p.m. -- Elementary

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

