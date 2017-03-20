Watch UNC vs. Butler & More March Madness On WFMY News 2 This Week!

More March Madness is on WFMY News 2 this week - including UNC vs. Butler - the game is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on our channel. Can the Tar Heels survive and dance their way into the Elite Eight?!
Here's the list of CBS programs and basketball games for this week.
TUESDAY 3/21/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
9:00 p.m. -- Bull
10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
WEDNESDAY 3/22/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Survivor
9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 3/23/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Michigan
- Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:00 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.
- Jeopardy will air at 7:30 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.
9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. Purdue
12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 3/24/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: UNC vs. Butler
- Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:00 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.
- Jeopardy will air at 7:30 p.m. on our digital 2-3 channel or 1256 for Time Warner Cable.
9:30 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. UCLA
12:00 a.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
12:35 a.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
1:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 3/25/17
3:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Division II Basketball Championship
5:00 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
5:30 p.m. -- Right This Minute
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Triad Marketplace
7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Ransom
9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:05 a.m. -- Right This Minute
SUNDAY 3/26/17
12:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Best of College Basketball 2017
1:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Road to the Final Four
2:00 p.m. -- CBS NCAA Basketball Tournament Games
- Teams to be determined after Friday games.
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary
10:00 p.m. -- Elementary
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.
2 Wants To Know Investigations
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs