What's the Most Popular Rom-Com in NC?

Popcorn stock photo. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Does your plan for Valentine's Day involve Netflix and chill? According to Decluttr.com the most popular romantic comedy movie across the country is "Love Actually."

The website looked at Google Search data from each state and this is what they found out about tastes in each state. "Pretty Woman" was the most popular film in North Carolina, as well as four other states. In South Carolina, "The Proposal" was the most searched film.

The second most searched film across the company was "Sweet Home Alabama" with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" in third place.

Here's a list of top rom-com's searched from each state:

Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama

Alaska: The Proposal

Arizona: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Arkansas: Sweet Home Alabama

California: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Colorado: Splash

Connecticut: Splash

Delaware: Love Actually

Florida: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Georgia: Bewitched

Hawaii: 50 First Dates

Idaho: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Illinois: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Indiana: Bewitched

Iowa: Sweet Home Alabama

Kansas: Pretty Woman

Kentucky: Sweet Home Alabama

Louisiana: Pretty Woman

Maine: Love Actually

Maryland: Love Actually

Massachusetts: Love Actually

Michigan: Friends With Benefits

Minnesota: Love Actually

Mississippi: Sweet Home Alabama

Missouri: Splash

Montana: Pretty Woman

Nebraska: Friends With Benefits

Nevada: What Happens in Vegas

New Hampshire: Love Actually

New Jersey: Moonstruck

New Mexico: Just Go With It

New York: When Harry Met Sally

North Carolina: Pretty Woman

North Dakota: Pretty Woman

Ohio: Friends With Benefits

Oklahoma: Sweet Home Alabama

Oregon: Moonstruck

Pennsylvania: Love Actually

Rhode Island: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

South Carolina: The Proposal

South Dakota: Friends With Benefits

Tennessee: Sweet Home Alabama

Texas: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Utah: Just Go For It

Vermont: Love Actually

Virginia: Love Actually

Washington: Sleepless in Seattle

West Virginia: Sweet Home Alabama

Wisconsin: Love Actually

Wyoming: Just Go With It

(© 2017 KARE)