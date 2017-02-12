Adele Asks For Do-Over During George Michael Tribute

When you're Adele and you're not satisfied with your tribute to an inspiration and countryman, you start over.
The British songstress had begun a soulful cover of George Michael's Fastlove when something seemed to go wrong, causing her to swear (which was covered by the customary seven-second delay) and stopped the performance.
"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him," she said. "Can we start over?"
And the band did.
When she finished the number a few minutes later, she shed a tear as the audience got on its feet for a standing ovation.
All is forgiven, Adele.
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs