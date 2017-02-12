Pregnant Beyonce gave ode to motherhood at Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Who says a killer performance needs heavy acrobatics?

The anticipation around Beyoncé's Grammys performance was palpable even in the remote places of Twitter. This was the first glimpse of Queen Bey since her pregnancy announcement hit Instagram at the beginning of February — and answered many questions about how she'll handle performances through the next several months.

So how did she approach this pregnant performance?

With more sedate choreography, but plenty of artistic, religious and personal reflections on motherhood. And some creative uses of chairs."With a mother's pride, ladies and gentleman, Beyoncé," announced Tina Knowles, who was on hand to introduce her daughter.

Spoken word lead into her performance of Love Drought, a veritable creed to womanhood and childbirth.

"You look nothing like your mother, everything like your mother, you desperately want to look like her, how to wear your mother's lipstick, you must wear it like she wears disappointment on her face," a recording intoned, as Bey posed in an etherial crown of gold. "Your mother is a woman, and women like her can

The camera eventually opened to a scene reminiscent of the Last Supper, lined with young women and Beyonce, looking like a cross between Mother Mary, Nefertiti and Oshun, an African goddess of love and fertility. The imagery heightened as the Lemonade singer periodically cupped her growing belly.

The medley moved on to Sandcastles, and the scene changed to mimic her maternity photo shoot come to life.

Flowers filled the stage, but all eyes remained on Bey.

