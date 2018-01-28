WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Pro-Life Dress With Hand-Painted Fetus Makes Political Fashion Statement at Grammys

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY , WFMY 9:45 PM. EST January 28, 2018

Joy Villa didn't wear her politics on her sleeve — she wore it on her skirt.

The musician, who last year wore a MAGA-inspired gown to the Grammys, arrived Sunday with a pro-life purse and a fetus-in-utero hand-painted onto her ballgown's skirt. 

"I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do," she told Fox News. "I'm all about life."

Villa told Fox she was inspired to paint this year's dress because she gave a baby up for adoption when she was 21, adding that she supports adoption over abortion. 

The look, accented with a tiara, is in line with Villa's Grammys look from 2017, which featured Donald Trump's name and his catchphrase, "Make America Great Again."

"I love what he is doing; unemployment is down," she told Fox. "I am totally for President Trump, and it's only been one year. I can't wait for the next seven years!"

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Artists wear white roses to Grammys to fight sexual harassment

WFMY

Who's performing tonight at the Grammys?

WFMY

5 things to watch for at the Grammys

WFMY

James Corden says Grammys will include 'Me Too' moment

WFMY

60th Grammys: How to Break Into the Music Industry Here at Home

WFMY

The 2018 Grammys' most shocking snubs: What happened to Ed Sheeran?

WFMY

¿Quién cantará esta noche en los Grammys?

WFMY

Los Latinos Dominan Los Grammys 2018

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories