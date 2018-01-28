Pro-Life Dress With Hand-Painted Fetus Makes Political Fashion Statement at Grammys

Joy Villa didn't wear her politics on her sleeve — she wore it on her skirt.

The musician, who last year wore a MAGA-inspired gown to the Grammys, arrived Sunday with a pro-life purse and a fetus-in-utero hand-painted onto her ballgown's skirt.

"I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do," she told Fox News. "I'm all about life."

Villa told Fox she was inspired to paint this year's dress because she gave a baby up for adoption when she was 21, adding that she supports adoption over abortion.

The look, accented with a tiara, is in line with Villa's Grammys look from 2017, which featured Donald Trump's name and his catchphrase, "Make America Great Again."

"I love what he is doing; unemployment is down," she told Fox. "I am totally for President Trump, and it's only been one year. I can't wait for the next seven years!"

