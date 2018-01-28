¿Quién cantará esta noche en los Grammys?

La 60º celebración de los Premios Grammy será una para recordar.
ENGLISH: Who's performing tonight at the Grammys?
Aquí la lista completa de interpretaciones que tomarán el escenario de la noche más grande para la música.
- Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic
- Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)
- Childish Gambino
- Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera
- Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton
- Elton John and Miley Cyrus
- Kesha
- Lady Gaga
- Kendrick Lamar
- Little Big Town
- Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)
- Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller
- Bruno Mars and Cardi B
- Pink
- Sam Smith
- Sting
- SZA
- U2
Véalos esta noche por WFMY News 2 a las 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs