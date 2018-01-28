WFMY
¿Quién cantará esta noche en los Grammys?

Laura Brache and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:36 PM. EST January 28, 2018

La 60º celebración de los Premios Grammy será una para recordar.

ENGLISH: Who's performing tonight at the Grammys?

Aquí la lista completa de interpretaciones que tomarán el escenario de la noche más grande para la música.

  • Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic
  • Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)
  • Childish Gambino
  • Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)
  • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera
  • Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton
  • Elton John and Miley Cyrus
  • Kesha
  • Lady Gaga
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Little Big Town
  • Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)
  • Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller
  • Bruno Mars and Cardi B
  • Pink
  • Sam Smith
  • Sting
  • SZA
  • U2

Véalos esta noche por WFMY News 2 a las 7:30 p.m.

