Justin Timberlake Adds NC Date to Upcoming Tour

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Get ready, Charlotte. Justin Timberlake’s bringing SexyBack with his The Man Of The Woods tour in 2019.

Fresh off his performance at halftime of Super Bowl 52, Timberlake just announced a second leg of North American and European dates in addition to a first leg of North American shows that will kick off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, next month.

Timberlake will bring his show to Spectrum Center in uptown on January 8, 2019. Tickets go on sale February 26 and can be purchased through Live Nation. The 2019 concert will be Timberlake’s only stop in the Carolinas on this tour.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across North America.

