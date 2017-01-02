Netflix In January: What's In And Out

Netflix prices to increase. (Photo: Getty Images)

A new year is on the horizon, and so is a fresh slate of Netflix titles.

Come January, it will be out with the old – including classics Coming to America, Breakfast at Tiffany's and Dazed and Confused – and in with the new – like Netlix's Series of Unfortunate Events, original film Clinical and the 2016 movie Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Here's the full list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix:

Available 1/1/17

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence (2005)

Bee Movie (2007)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braveheart (1995)

Caddyshack (1980)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

El Dorado (1966)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

HALO Legends (2009)

Hugo (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

License to Drive (1988)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining (1980)

The Perfect Physique (2015)

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss (2016)

Trudell (2005)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Available 1/3/17

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/6/17

Coin Heist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Growing Up Coy (2016)

Mar de Plastico: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/7/17

Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)

Under the Shadow (2016)

Available 1/9/17

Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

Available 1/10/17

As I Open My Eyes (2015)

Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)

Happily Married (2015)

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

We're Lalaloopsy: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/11/17

Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Available 1/13/17

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aquarius (2015)

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un clan: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It Follows (2014)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/14/17

Camp X-Ray (2014)

Cardboard Boxer (2016)

Estar O No Estar

Available 1/15/17

A Beautiful Now (2015)

Hostage to the Devil (2016)

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)

Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)

Available 1/16/17

Flash of Genius (2008)

Halloweed (2016)

Rezort (2016)

Available 1/17/17

Fatima (2015)

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 (2016)

Available 1/19/17

Good Kids (2016)

Available 1/20/17

Frontier: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Papa (2015)

Take the 10– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/21/17

Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)

Grami's Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)

Available 1/24/17

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gad Gone Wild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160

Kill Command (2016)

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 1/25/17

Era el cielo

Available 1/27/17

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

iBOY– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kazoops!: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadows of Truth (2016)

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)

Available 1/28/17

Ripper Street: Season 4

Available 1/30/17

Antibirth (2016)

Swing State (2016)

Available 1/31/17

Bill Burr Stand Up Special– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And here are the titles exiting the streaming service in January:

Leaving 1/1/17

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons: Season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Coming to America

Columbo: Seasons 1 – Season 7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop: Season 1

Fixer Upper: Season 1 – Season 2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 1 – Season 3

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote: Season 1 – Season 12

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers: Season 4

Property Brothers: Season 5

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1 – Season 6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What?: Season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

Leaving 1/6/17

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest

Leaving 1/29/17

Stephen King's A Good Marriage

Copyright 2016 KXTV