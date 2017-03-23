Netflix introduces 'Skip Intro' button

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grandmother Killed In High Point
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset
-
Husband Of Shooting Victim Shares Memories
-
20 students reportedly suspended over social media post
-
Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera
-
Triad Hospital Offers 'Laughing Gas' Labor
-
GCS Student Diagnosed With Fifth Disease
-
Woman Raises Money to Pay Off Student Lunches
-
High School Senior Killed In Deadly Shooting
More Stories
-
2 Children Die in Wilkes County House FireMar 23, 2017, 1:06 a.m.
-
Cone Health Starts Offering 'Laughing Gas' For LaborMar 22, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
-
Formerly Abused Dog Hailed Hero For Finding Girl…Mar 22, 2017, 9:45 p.m.