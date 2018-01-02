NFL Wildcard Playoff, NCAA Hoops, and Amazing Race Premiere on WFMY This Week

We're starting the New Year off with some NFL Wildcard playoff action, NCAA hoops, and the series premiere of Amazing Race right here on WFMY News 2!
Bills fans in the Triad, go ahead and make a date with WFMY News 2 this Sunday at 1 p.m. We know how long you've been waiting for this! Can your team punch through Jacksonville's defense?
Here's the weekly programming lineup:
WEDNESDAY 1/3/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race (Series Premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. -- Seal Team
- 10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 1/4/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
- 8:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon
- 9:00 p.m. -- Mom
- 9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces
- 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 1/5/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver
- 9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
- 10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 1/6/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Madison Square Garden 15/15 Bucking Battle
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Florida vs. Missouri
- 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Paid Programming
- 5:30 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS
- 9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans
- 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle
- 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 1:05 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star
SUNDAY 1/7/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: The NFL Today
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Wildcard Playoff: Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
- 4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- 6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2
- 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
- 8:00 p.m. -- Wisdom of the Crowd
- 9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
- 10:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 12:35 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
