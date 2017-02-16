Nominees for 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

Nominations were announced Thursday morning on CBS This Morning for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, Country Music’s Party of the Year, honoring country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host for the second consecutive year.

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh for Entertainer of the Year and 10th nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban is nominated twice, as both artist and producer, in the Album of the Year category for Ripcord. He received an additional two nominations, for both artist and producer, in the Single Record of the Year category for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which is also nominated in the Song of the Year category.

Seven-time Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert received six nominations and is once again nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Lambert received her fifth nomination in the Album of the Year category for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert’s “Vice” received nods in the Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. Also, she received two nominations for “Vice” in the Song of the Year category, as both artist and songwriter.

First-time ACM nominee Maren Morris earned six nominations in four different categories. Morris received nominations in both Female Vocalist of the Year and New Female Vocalist of the Year categories. She is also nominated twice for Album of the Year, as both producer and artist, on HERO. Morris is twice nominated as both artist and producer in Single Record of the Year for “My Church.” Earlier this week, she won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance.

Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line leads group nominations with five nods, including their fifth nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category. Florida Georgia Line is also nominated for the second time in the Entertainer of the Year category. They received their second nomination in the Album of the Year category for Dig Your Roots. Also, they received nods for Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” and for Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” with Tim McGraw.

Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Tim McGraw received five nominations in four categories. He earned two nominations in the Single Record of the Year category, as both artist and producer, on “Humble And Kind.” Also, McGraw is nominated in the Song of the Year and Video of the Year categories for “Humble And Kind.” In addition, he earned his thirteenth nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for “May We All” with Florida Georgia Line.

ACM Awards co-host Dierks Bentley received three nominations, including his fourth nomination in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Bentley received his third nod in the Album of the Year category for Black, and his second nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for “Different For Girls,” featuring Elle King.

Thomas Rhett earned three nominations, including his first in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Rhett received two nominations as artist and songwriter in the Song of the Year category for “Die A Happy Man.” The song won Rhett an ACM Award last year in the Single Record of the Year category.



NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE • Kane Brown • Chris Janson • Chris Lane • Jon Pardi • Brett Young NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE • Lauren Alaina • Cam • Brandy Clark • Maren Morris * four nominees only NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE • A Thousand Horses • Brothers Osborne • Dan + Shay • LOCASH • Maddie & Tae ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] • Black – Dierks Bentley Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville • Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Machine Label Group • HERO – Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville • Ripcord – Keith Urban Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells Record Label: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville • The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] • Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville • H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

• Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw

Record Label: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records

• My Church – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

• Vice – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

• Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)

• Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

• Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Songwriter: Lori McKenna

Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

• Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde

Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw's Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)

• Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove

Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)

• Vice – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,

Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

• Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Director: Tim Mattia

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

• Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever Director: Joseph Kahn Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw Director: Wes Edwards Producer: Jennifer Rothlein • Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini Director: Kristin Barlowe Producer: Michelle Abnet • Vice – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] • Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville • Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever Producer: Shane McAnally Record Label: MCA Nashville • May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Machine Label Group • Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville • Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records

