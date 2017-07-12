Oregon Train Hero Alek Skarlatos to Play Himself in Eastwood Movie

U.S. Defense Sec. Ashton Carter pins the Soldier's Medal on Army Specialist Alek Skarlatos during an award ceremony for his action during the French train shooting. (Photo: USA TODAY)

Alek Skarlatos, the Oregon National Guard Specialist who helped stop a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015, will play himself in an upcoming film directed by Clint Eastwood, according to a report.

Variety reports that Skarlatos, U.S. Air Force Airman Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler, who also helped thwart the attack, will play themselves in the movie. The film is titled The 15:17 to Paris, the same as a book written by Skarlatos, Stone and Sadler that was released last year.

The three men, who are childhood friends, were aboard a train from Amsterdam to Paris on Aug. 21, 2015 when they jumped into action after hearing gunshots. As the gunman entered their train and stopped to reload Stone tackled him and wrestled him to the ground. That’s when Skarlatos managed to grab the gunman’s rifle, and strike him with the butt of the weapon.

"I saw a guy entering the train with an AK-47 and a handgun, and I just looked over to Spencer and said, 'Let's go, go!'" Skarlatos said.

Watch: Ore. National Guardsman and friends recount train attack

The three men eventually subdued the gunman and tied him up until handing him over to authorities at the next train station. Stone was injured when the gunman slashed him with a box cutter during the struggle. He was released from the hospital a few days later.

The incident earned global attention and accolades from world leaders at the time, including French President François Hollande and President Obama.

While the film will undoubtedly portray the three mens' heroic actions, Variety says the movie will also focus on their friendship leading up to the train attack.

“Sources say that, while the three will have good sized roles, the film is expected to begin during their childhood and show their friendship leading up to the moment that changed their lives. That means the roles will not be full-on leads,” Variety reported.

A released date for The 15:17 to Paris has not been announced.

