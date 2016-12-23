Ric Flair Sworn In As Deputy In Clayton County, Ga.

Twitter screenshot

A CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is apparently putting together an all star team of crime fighters. According to a tweet, pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was sworn in as an honorary deputy on Friday.

The tweet from Ric Flair's official account read, "Honored to be sworn in today as an Honorary Deputy by Sheriff Victor Hill! #DeputyNaitch @WWE," and showed a photo of Flair shaking hands with the sheriff.

Earlier this month, former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was also sworn in to Hill's team.

While the positions are said to be honorary, with the 7-foot tall O'Neal and now the "Nature Boy" on the force, criminals might want to think twice before stepping into Clayton County.

