Shannen Doherty Completes Cancer Treatment

Shannen Doherty attends Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Actress Shannon Doherty, who has been battling breast cancer since 2015, has hit another benchmark in her treatment regimen: the end of six weeks of radiation.

In a Friday post that accompanied an October photo recalling her last day of chemo, she wrote, "Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know ... I'm waiting with you."

If the tests show she's free of cancer cells, she can undergo breast reconstruction surgery.

"Right now, I've got an expander, a sort of placeholder that I can inflate or deflate," she told Netflix's Chelsea Handler in an October interview about her physical and emotional journey.

Even though she's relieved to be done with five days of radiation per week for six weeks, she's not taking anything for granted.

"I don't think either (my doctor or I) wants to do some joyous dance and say we're out of the woods because we don't know," Doherty said. "To go from that to a bad result would be devastating. To stay calm and level-headed about it is sort of a safer way of guarding your heart."

USA TODAY