Shemar Moore Is Returning To 'Criminal Minds' For The Season Finale

Fans of Criminal Minds who were devastated after Shemar Moore's departure from the CBS series have reason to be happy again.

The network announced Thursday that the actor who played Derek Morgan from 2005 - 2016 will guest-star on the show's season finale on May 10.

In a press release, CBS gave insight to Moore's storyline sharing, "In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season." Oh, Derek Morgan how we've missed you!

Moore shared the good news with his fans on social media exclaiming, "I'm excited to say....Your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family for the season 12 Finale!!"

BOOM 💥 💥 My secret is out !!!! I'm excited to say....Your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family for the season 12 Finale!! 🔥🔥💪🏽💪🏽👊🏽👊🏽 Make sure to tune in!!!!! .... Full article on my FB Page!! A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

In an interview with TV Guide last year, Moore gave viewers hope that he would return to the show. "This business is all about politics, so I'm not promising anything. But from a creative place, from a passionate place, if I'm asked intermittently to come back like they did at The Young and the Restless, from my heart, the answer is yes, yes, yes, yes. But I don't know where I'm going to be in my career and my life when that time comes. But is it possible? Yes, it's possible."

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

