Soap Opera Stars To Serve As Celebrity Co-Chairs At The NBTF

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two names familiar to soap opera fans will be at this year's National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) in Winston-Salem.

On Monday, North Carolina Black Repertory officials announced that Anna Maria Horsford and Obba Babatunde will both serve as the celebrity co-chairs.

The actors are currently on The Bold and the Beautiful right here on WFMY News 2.

Horsford and Babatunde have both been recognized for their extensive work in theatre, film and television.

This year's National Black Theatre Festival runs from July 31st to August 5th.

