WFMY
Close

Survivor: Triad Native Jeff Varner Reveals A Contestant's Secret

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:57 PM. EDT April 12, 2017

If you are a true Survivor fan...you may want to stop reading! This story contains a spoiler alert. 

The third time is NOT a charm for Survivor contestant Jeff Varner - who has roots in the Triad. 

Varner, from Guilford County, was voted off the island during Wednesday night's episode of Survivor: Game Changers. 

PREVIOUS: Triad Native Returns To "Survivor" For Third Shot At $1 Million

He also appeared on seasons 2 and 31. 

His departure comes with controversy - after outing fellow tribe member Zeke Smith as transgender. 

After apologizing, Varner was voted off. 

The two then hugged...as Varner continued to apologize. 

Varner tweeted tonight - "I am deeply saddened at what my mistake unleashed and I promise to use its lessons to do the right thing." 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories