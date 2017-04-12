Survivor: Triad Native Jeff Varner Voted Off, Reveals Contestant's Secret

If you are a true Survivor fan...you may want to stop reading! This story contains a spoiler alert.
The third time is NOT a charm for Survivor contestant Jeff Varner - who has roots in the Triad.
Varner, from Guilford County, was voted off the island during Wednesday night's episode of Survivor: Game Changers.
He also appeared on seasons 2 and 31.
His departure comes with controversy - after outing fellow tribe member Zeke Smith as transgender.
After apologizing, Varner was voted off.
The two then hugged...as Varner continued to apologize.
Varner tweeted tonight - "I am deeply saddened at what my mistake unleashed and I promise to use its lessons to do the right thing."
