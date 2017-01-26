Taylor Swift Is Worth Nearly $800M This Is How She Lives

Taylor Swift's Beverly Hill Mansion Pic Courtesy: toptenrealestatedeals.com (Photo: Custom)

Beverly Hills, CA -- Taylor Swift has homes in New York, Rhode Island, Nashville and now Beverly Hills. She’s also one of the world’s richest celebrities worth nearly $800 million.

Recently Swift bought and restored the mansion back to its original condition in 1934. The home was originally built for filmmaker, Samuel Goldwyn and his wife, Frances. In the past, the home was a neighborhood destination for many of the era’s Hollywood Stars including Clark Gable and Charlie Chaplin. Taylor bought it from Goldwyn’s son in in 2015 for $25 million. Now Swift is working to make it a landmark status.

