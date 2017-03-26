Courtesy: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images (Photo: Brendan Hoffman, 2009 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Veteran newsman Ted Koppel told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is "bad for America" in an interview that aired on CBS' "Sunday Morning" that quickly became a trending topic on social media Sunday.

Hannity fired back on Twitter alleging that his interview had been cut significantly from 45 minutes to less than two. The Fox news host said he provided many examples of media bias in the cut footage and challenged the network to air the full segment.

The CBS Sunday Morning segment examined the polarization of the country and the phenomenon of "fake news" and how conservative pundits like Hannity may be contributing to broad societal confusion and the inability to distinguish between ideology and fact.

