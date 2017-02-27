WFMY
Emma Stone Wore A Subtle Political Statement With Dress

Andie Judson, WCNC 10:07 AM. EST February 27, 2017

La La Land's Emma Stone hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a flapper-inspired gold dress, with a subtle but strong message.

Stone, who took home the Academy Award for Best Actress, sparkled in the fringe Givenchy Haute Couture dress adorned with gold and diamond accessories. A gold Planned Parenthood pin below her left dress strap sent a subtle, but strong, political message.

Actress Dakota Johnson also donned a delicate pin in support of the non-profit reproductive health organization. Johnson's Planned Parenthood pin was attached to the clutch she held at the Oscars.

 

For my last post of the evening I give you @dakotajohnson's @gucci accessories! Thanks for following along! Love, @kateyoung

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

