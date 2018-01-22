WFMY
Close

Duke vs WFU, NC State vs UNC, And the Grammys On WFMY News 2 This Week

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:55 PM. EST January 22, 2018

ACC basketball fans, it is your lucky week. Duke, Wake Forest, UNC, and NC State all play on WFMY News 2 this week. There are some programming changes due to the Duke vs. Wake Forest game on Tuesday night. Here's the lineup...

TUESDAY 1/23/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
  • 9:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs. Wake Forest
    • Bull is delayed to 1:37 a.m. 
    • NCIS: New Orleans is delayed to 2:37 a.m. 
    • Set your recording devices for longer in case the basketball game runs long. 
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 1/24/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race
  • 10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 1/25/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- MVP: Most Valuable Performer
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
  • 9:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon
  • 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. 
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 1/26/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Bruno Mars: 24K Magic: Live at the Apollo
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
  • 10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 1/27/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: NC State vs. UNC
  • 2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Virginia vs. Duke
  • 4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open
    • No early newscast
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: Los Angeles
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Seal Team
  • 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle
  • 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 1:05 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 1/28/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Wrangler 15/15 Bucking Battle
  • 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Maryland
  • 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open
    • No early newscast
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Grammy Awards Red Carpet Special
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Grammy Awards
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 1:05 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories