LIVE STREAM | Florida vs Ole Miss on WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel at 1pm

The Florida Gators (12-4) put their perfect 4-0 SEC record on the line Saturday as they travel to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. After an up and down 6-4 start that included wins over Gonzaga and Cincinnati, and close losses to Duke and Loyola-Chicago, the Gators have won six straight and are one of only two teams with unblemished SEC records.
Game on WFMY News 2's 2.3 channel starting at 1pm Saturday.
WATCH LIVE | Click on Florida vs Ole Miss
You don't have to wait until March to see some really good basketball!
Ole Miss, meanwhile, has seen its ups and downs linger from non-conference play into SEC play. The Rebels (9-7) are 2-2 in league play, and enter Saturday with fresh wounds after letting a double-digit lead over No. 22 Auburn slip away.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs