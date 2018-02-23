NCAA Hoops, PGA Golf On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

SATURDAY 2/24/18
- 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Inside College Basketball
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
- 3:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest
- PGA Golf: Honda Classic will air on our sub-channel 2-3.
- 5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Honda Classic
- PGA Golf will join in progress on the main channel after the basketball game.
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
- 9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 12:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star
SUNDAY 2/25/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Winstar World Casino
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
- 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Honda Classic
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
- 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 1:05 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
