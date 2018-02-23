WFMY
NCAA Hoops, PGA Golf On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

February 23, 2018

SATURDAY 2/24/18

  • 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Inside College Basketball
  • 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
  • 3:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest
    • PGA Golf: Honda Classic will air on our sub-channel 2-3.
  • 5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Honda Classic 
    • PGA Golf will join in progress on the main channel after the basketball game. 
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
  • 9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
  • 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 12:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 2/25/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Winstar World Casino
  • 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
  • 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Honda Classic
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
  • 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
  • 12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 1:05 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

