NCAA Hoops, PGA Golf On WFMY News 2 This Weekend

SATURDAY 2/24/18

12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Inside College Basketball

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

3:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest PGA Golf: Honda Classic will air on our sub-channel 2-3.

5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Honda Classic PGA Golf will join in progress on the main channel after the basketball game.

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 2/25/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Winstar World Casino

1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Honda Classic

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:05 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY