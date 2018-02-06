WFMY
Close

New Season of Big Brother, Duke vs UNC, and MORE ACC Hoops on WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:39 PM. EST February 06, 2018

A new season of Big Brother premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WFMY News 2. On Thursday, it's the Battle of the Blues - Duke vs. North Carolina at 8 p.m. 

Related: Battle of the Blues! Watch Duke vs. UNC on WFMY News 2

WEDNESDAY 2/7/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother (season premiere) 
  • PHOTOS: Meet the Cast of Celebrity Big Brother
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 2/8/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs UNC
    • If basketball ends after 10 p.m. - SWAT will run on delay and news and following programs will be delayed as well. 
  • 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. 
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
  • 1:37 a.m. -- Big Brother (delayed)
  • 2:37 a.m. -- Big Bang Theory (delayed)
  • 3:07 a.m. -- Young Sheldon (delayed)

FRIDAY 2/9/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
  • 10:00 p.m. -- Bull
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 2/10/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball - Florida vs. South Carolina
  • 2:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: UNC vs. NC State
    • 2:00 p.m. on 2-3 channel -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Baylor
  • 4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
  • 7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: MacGyver
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Hawaii-Five-O
  • 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 12:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 2/11/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: ATT Pebble Beach Million Dollar Hole-in-One
  • 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview
  • 1:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
    • CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball - Michigan vs. Wisconsin
  • 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 
  • NO EARLY NEWS TONIGHT
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Seal Team
  • 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
  • 12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
  • 12:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 1:35 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories