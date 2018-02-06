New Season of Big Brother, Duke vs UNC, and MORE ACC Hoops on WFMY News 2

A new season of Big Brother premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WFMY News 2. On Thursday, it's the Battle of the Blues - Duke vs. North Carolina at 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 2/7/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother (season premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 2/8/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs UNC
- If basketball ends after 10 p.m. - SWAT will run on delay and news and following programs will be delayed as well.
- 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
- 1:37 a.m. -- Big Brother (delayed)
- 2:37 a.m. -- Big Bang Theory (delayed)
- 3:07 a.m. -- Young Sheldon (delayed)
FRIDAY 2/9/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
- 10:00 p.m. -- Bull
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 2/10/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball - Florida vs. South Carolina
- 2:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: UNC vs. NC State
- 2:00 p.m. on 2-3 channel -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Baylor
- 4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- 7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7
- 7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
- 8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: MacGyver
- 9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Hawaii-Five-O
- 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 12:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star
SUNDAY 2/11/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: ATT Pebble Beach Million Dollar Hole-in-One
- 12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview
- 1:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse
- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball - Michigan vs. Wisconsin
- 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- NO EARLY NEWS TONIGHT
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
- 9:00 p.m. -- Seal Team
- 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 12:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 1:35 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
