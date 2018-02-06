New Season of Big Brother, Duke vs UNC, and MORE ACC Hoops on WFMY News 2

A new season of Big Brother premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WFMY News 2. On Thursday, it's the Battle of the Blues - Duke vs. North Carolina at 8 p.m.

Related: Battle of the Blues! Watch Duke vs. UNC on WFMY News 2

WEDNESDAY 2/7/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother (season premiere)

PHOTOS: Meet the Cast of Celebrity Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 2/8/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs UNC If basketball ends after 10 p.m. - SWAT will run on delay and news and following programs will be delayed as well.

10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

1:37 a.m. -- Big Brother (delayed)

2:37 a.m. -- Big Bang Theory (delayed)

3:07 a.m. -- Young Sheldon (delayed)

FRIDAY 2/9/18

4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live

4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

10:00 p.m. -- Bull

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 2/10/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball - Florida vs. South Carolina

2:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: UNC vs. NC State 2:00 p.m. on 2-3 channel -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Kansas vs. Baylor

4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7

7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming

8:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Hawaii-Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 2/11/18

12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: ATT Pebble Beach Million Dollar Hole-in-One

12:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview

1:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball - Michigan vs. Wisconsin

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

NO EARLY NEWS TONIGHT

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- Seal Team

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

12:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:35 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY