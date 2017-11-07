Comedian Al Jackson Hilariously Critiques Videos from the Internet

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Update On Crash That Killed 5
-
High Point Teen Killed While Helping Driver
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
-
NC Man Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting
-
Police Release Body Cam Video In Las Vegas Shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Homicide
-
Vigil For Student Killed In Car Crash
-
Trinity VS. Wheatmore
More Stories
-
Election Results: 2017Nov. 7, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
-
Mayoral Race Results Across The TriadNov. 7, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
HEADS UP: Hard Freeze Likely Saturday MorningNov. 7, 2017, 9:12 p.m.