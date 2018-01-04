WFMY
Close

How to order the secret Harry Potter menu at Starbucks

Calling all muggles!

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 1:58 PM. EST January 04, 2018

If you love coffee and Harry Potter we have the perfect combination for you! 

The Harry Potter secret menu from Starbucks includes two delicious drinks: the Butterbeer latte and the Butterbeer frappuccino! 

Want to order them? Just ask for these delicious combinations. 

1. THE BUTTERBEER LATTE

A whole milk steamer with two shots of espresso

Two shots of caramel

Three shots of toffee nut syrup

Three shots of cinnamon dolce syrup

Add whipped cream & caramel flakes!

2. THE BUTTERBEER FRAPPUCCINO

Order a creme frappuccino blended

Three pumps of caramel syrup

Three pumps of toffee nut syrup

Add a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin spice!

Daily Blast Live


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories