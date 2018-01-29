WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

State of the Union and UNC Basketball on WFMY News 2

The State of the Union address is one of the most important speeches a President can give. But what is the importance behind such a moment. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:09 PM. EST January 29, 2018

Catch the State of the Union Address on WFMY News 2 on Tuesday at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Tar Heels take on Pittsburgh in an ACC showdown at 8 p.m. Here's your weekly programming lineup...

TUESDAY 1/30/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials
  • 9:00 p.m. -- State of the Union Address
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Live Special)
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 1/31/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Seal Team
  • 10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 2/1/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
  • 8:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Mom
  • 9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces
  • 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 2/2/18

  • 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
  • 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
  • 8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver
  • 9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
  • 10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 
  • 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

SATURDAY 2/3/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
  • 2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Kentucky vs. Missouri
  • 4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • 7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
  • 8:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina
    • If basketball ends after 10 p.m., 48 hours and following programs will run on delay. 
  • 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Bull
  • 12:35 a.m. -- 48 Hours
  • 1:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 2:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star

SUNDAY 2/4/18

  • 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Anaheim Invitational 
  • 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin vs. Maryland
  • 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open
    • If golf ends after 6 p.m., news will get full time and will air condensed version of CBS Evening News to start 60 Minutes on time. 
  • 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
  • 6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
  • 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
  • 8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
  • 9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
  • 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
  • 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
  • 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
  • 12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
  • 12:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
  • 1:35 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

State Of The Union Guide: What You Need To Know

WFMY

Skipping State of the Union is a Supreme Court tradition regardless of who's president

WFMY

Democrats send a message by bringing 'Dreamers' to State of the Union

WFMY

Ticket Typo Invites Guests to 'State of the Uniom'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories