State of the Union and UNC Basketball on WFMY News 2

Catch the State of the Union Address on WFMY News 2 on Tuesday at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Tar Heels take on Pittsburgh in an ACC showdown at 8 p.m. Here's your weekly programming lineup...
TUESDAY 1/30/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials
- 9:00 p.m. -- State of the Union Address
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Live Special)
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
WEDNESDAY 1/31/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race
- 9:00 p.m. -- Seal Team
- 10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 2/1/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
- 8:30 p.m. -- Young Sheldon
- 9:00 p.m. -- Mom
- 9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces
- 10:00 p.m. -- S.W.A.T.
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 2/2/18
- 4:00 p.m. -- Daily Blast Live
- 4:30 p.m. -- Andy Griffith
- 5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
- 7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
- 8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver
- 9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
- 10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- 12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
SATURDAY 2/3/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
- 2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Kentucky vs. Missouri
- 4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open
- 7:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 7
- 7:30 p.m. -- Paid Programming
- 8:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina
- If basketball ends after 10 p.m., 48 hours and following programs will run on delay.
- 10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: Bull
- 12:35 a.m. -- 48 Hours
- 1:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 2:35 a.m. -- Sing Like a Star
SUNDAY 2/4/18
- 12:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PBR Bull Riding: Anaheim Invitational
- 1:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin vs. Maryland
- 3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: PGA Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open
- If golf ends after 6 p.m., news will get full time and will air condensed version of CBS Evening News to start 60 Minutes on time.
- 6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
- 6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
- 7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
- 8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
- 9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
- 10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
- 11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
- 11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
- 12:05 a.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
- 12:35 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
- 1:35 a.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs