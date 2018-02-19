The Internet Roasts Fergie's Rendition of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at NBA All Star Game

Well, it was definitely... memorable.
That's just one way to describe Fergie's rendition of the national anthem before the NBA All Star Game.
The Black Eyed Peas alum closed out the 25-minute pre-show with what appeared to (try to) be a sexy, jazz-rendition of the national anthem. It didn't go so well.
(Click to watch the video. The story continues below.)
It got to the point where attendees inside the stadium, including the players themselves, had to try to keep straight faces.
Draymond is all of us 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ClWCmY4tfh— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018
Everybody trying their HARDEST not to laugh at #Fergie 😂😂😂💀💀— Kel 🙏🏼 (@mr_kel) February 19, 2018
The reaction online was swift and brutal, with several people picking up on the "jazzy vibes."
National anthem or happy birthday Mr. President ?? #fergie— Nick Zungolo (@NickZungolo) February 19, 2018
"National Anthem" #fergie #NBAAllStar— Johnny (@JohnKhouryMN) February 19, 2018
Rosanne Barr: "I did the worst version of the Star Spangled Banner in US history."
Fergie: "Hold my beer."
But most wishing they could un-see what they just saw.
Everyone who saw #Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.— Bobby (@Bison_4life) February 19, 2018
You're welcome pic.twitter.com/zEYqjoqJmQ
