Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.
So, what are Texans watching? It may be a surprise.
Texas, along with 11 other states are watching "Divorce," a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker.
Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts are streaming "Westworld" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.
Click here to read the full list.
