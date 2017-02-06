'Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus Gives Shout-Out To Police Officer For Helping His Mother

Source: Twitter

BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Officer Andrew Stovall of the Benton Police Department is getting a bit of national attention after helping a celebrity's mother get her car fixed.

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead," tweeted out a picture of Officer Stovall on Friday. The tweet thanked Stovall for rescuing his mom "when her car broke down."

According to a Facebook post by the Benton Police Department, Stovall helped Reedus' mother jump start her car and find a nearby mechanic to help fix any problems with the car.

"I didn't know at the time that she was the mom of a big Hollywood movie and TV star, but I definitely know now," Stovall said in the post.

Thank you officer Stovall from the Benton police dept for rescuing my mom when her car broke down Thank u sir!!! pic.twitter.com/w80bkzHbyB — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) February 3, 2017

We'd like to thank Officer Stovall for his service to the community!

