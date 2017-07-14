'Walking Dead' Stuntman John Bernecker Dies After Accident On Set

A stuntman for The Walking Dead has died after suffering serious injuries on the show's Georgia set.

John Bernecker, 33, fell onto concrete from a 25-foot-high balcony at Raleigh Studio in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily halting production of the AMC series, according to TMZ. He was placed on a ventilator at Atlanta Medical Center, where he was treated for swelling in his brain.

He died at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, succumbing to his injuries, coroner Richard Hawk of the Coweta County Coroner's Office confirmed to USA TODAY. The cause was an accidental death, due to blunt-force trauma.

Bernecker's recent stunt work includes blockbusters Logan, Get Out, The Fate of the Furious and next year's Black Panther, along with other TV series 24: Legacy and Claws.

USA TODAY has reached out to AMC for comment.

