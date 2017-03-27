Watch The Final Four On WFMY News 2! #UNCon2

The Tar Heels are on the road to redemption - and you can watch the team's journey unfold only on WFMY News 2.
UNC will take on the Ducks of Oregon this Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. or as soon as the South Carolina - Gonzaga game ends.
Here is a list of your CBS programming for this week...
TUESDAY 3/28/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS
9:00 p.m. -- Bull
10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
WEDNESDAY 3/29/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Survivor
9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY 3/30/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. -- Great Indoors
9:00 p.m. -- Mom
9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces
10:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race (season premiere)
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
FRIDAY 3/31/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- WFMY Sports Special - Road To A Championship
9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O
10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
1:37 a.m. -- MacGyver (delayed airing)
SATURDAY 4/1/17
12:00 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas
12:30 to 2:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming
2:00 p.m. -- Talking Hoops with Bill Raferty
3:00 p.m. -- At The Final Four presented by Infinity
4:00 p.m. -- Road to the Final Four
6:00 p.m. -- NCAA Final Four Semifinals
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 (or later if basketball runs late)
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute
SUNDAY 4/2/17
2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: 15/15 Bucking Battle Rodeo
3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship
5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: The Chef's Classic
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- Academy of Country Music Awards (LIVE)
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
1:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute
