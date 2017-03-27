Watch The Final Four On WFMY News 2! #UNCon2

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 26: Kennedy Meeks (3), Nate Britt (0), and Isaiah Hicks (4) of UNC hold the South Regional Championship trophy after a game against the University of Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo: Joe Murphy, Custom)

The Tar Heels are on the road to redemption - and you can watch the team's journey unfold only on WFMY News 2.

UNC will take on the Ducks of Oregon this Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. or as soon as the South Carolina - Gonzaga game ends.

