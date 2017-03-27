WFMY
Close

Watch The Final Four On WFMY News 2! #UNCon2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:27 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

The Tar Heels are on the road to redemption - and you can watch the team's journey unfold only on WFMY News 2. 

UNC will take on the Ducks of Oregon this Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. or as soon as the South Carolina - Gonzaga game ends. 

Here is a list of your CBS programming for this week...

TUESDAY 3/28/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS

9:00 p.m. -- Bull

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

WEDNESDAY 3/29/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Survivor 

9:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY 3/30/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. -- Great Indoors

9:00 p.m. -- Mom

9:30 p.m. -- Life in Pieces

10:00 p.m. -- Amazing Race (season premiere) 

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

FRIDAY 3/31/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- WFMY Sports Special - Road To A Championship

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii-Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

1:37 a.m. -- MacGyver (delayed airing) 

SATURDAY 4/1/17

12:00 p.m. -- Life in the Carolinas

12:30 to 2:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming

2:00 p.m. -- Talking Hoops with Bill Raferty

3:00 p.m. -- At The Final Four presented by Infinity

4:00 p.m. -- Road to the Final Four

6:00 p.m. -- NCAA Final Four Semifinals 

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 (or later if basketball runs late) 

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

12:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

SUNDAY 4/2/17

2:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: 15/15 Bucking Battle Rodeo 

3:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship

5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports Special: The Chef's Classic 

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Academy of Country Music Awards (LIVE) 

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

1:35 a.m. -- Right This Minute

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

UNC's Luke Maye Gets Standing Ovation at 8 a.m. Class

WFMY

Maye Hits Late Jumper To Lift North Carolina To Final Four

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories