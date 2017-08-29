Watch The Panthers' Final Preseason Game On WFMY News 2

2011: The Panthers drafted 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton with the No. 1 overall selection in 2011. The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner helped guide the team to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Panthers take on the Steelers this Thursday on WFMY News 2 in the team's final preseason game before the regular season.

That means a few programming changes to some of your favorite shows - we have them highlighted. Here's a look at the weekly lineup...

WEDNESDAY 8/30/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- Salvation

10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

THURSDAY, 8/31/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Carolina vs. Pittsburgh - Preseason Game

10:30 p.m. -- News 2 Panthers Post Game Special

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

1:37 a.m. -- Big Brother

2:37 a.m. -- Zoo

3:37 a.m. -- Jeopardy

FRIDAY, 9/1/17

5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5

5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver

9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O

10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 and Friday Football Fever

11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden

1:37 a.m. -- Paid Programming

2:07 a.m. -- Kevin Can Wait

2:37 a.m. -- Kevin Can Wait

SATURDAY, 9/2/17

4:00 p.m. -- Black Music Awards

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Triad Marketplace: Paid Programming

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Candy Crush

9:00 p.m. -- Candy Crush

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

SUNDAY, 9/3/17

2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Fantasy Live: 2017 Preview

3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: 2017 Coregenx World's Strongest Man

4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Toughest Mudder X Finals

5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Winstar Bucking Battle - Rodeo

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother

9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune

12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami

Copyright 2017 WFMY