Watch The Panthers' Final Preseason Game On WFMY News 2

The Panthers take on the Steelers this Thursday on WFMY News 2 in the team's final preseason game before the regular season.
That means a few programming changes to some of your favorite shows - we have them highlighted. Here's a look at the weekly lineup...
WEDNESDAY 8/30/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
9:00 p.m. -- Salvation
10:00 p.m. -- Criminal Minds
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
THURSDAY, 8/31/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants To Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Carolina vs. Pittsburgh - Preseason Game
10:30 p.m. -- News 2 Panthers Post Game Special
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
1:37 a.m. -- Big Brother
2:37 a.m. -- Zoo
3:37 a.m. -- Jeopardy
FRIDAY, 9/1/17
5:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 5
5:30 p.m. -- 2 Wants to Know
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- MacGyver
9:00 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-O
10:00 p.m. -- Blue Bloods
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11 and Friday Football Fever
11:35 p.m. -- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 a.m. -- The Late, Late Show with James Corden
1:37 a.m. -- Paid Programming
2:07 a.m. -- Kevin Can Wait
2:37 a.m. -- Kevin Can Wait
SATURDAY, 9/2/17
4:00 p.m. -- Black Music Awards
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Triad Marketplace: Paid Programming
7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Candy Crush
9:00 p.m. -- Candy Crush
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Panthers Huddle
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
SUNDAY, 9/3/17
2:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: NFL Fantasy Live: 2017 Preview
3:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: 2017 Coregenx World's Strongest Man
4:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Toughest Mudder X Finals
5:00 p.m. -- CBS Sports: Winstar Bucking Battle - Rodeo
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:29 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- Big Brother
9:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
10:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- Weekend Wheel of Fortune
12:05 a.m. -- CSI: Miami
