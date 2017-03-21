Wine Mishap Sends Ellen DeGeneres To The Hospital

Ellen DeGeneres dislocated her finger over the weekend. (Photo: WXIA)

Ellen DeGeneres dislocated her finger over the weekend and joked about it on her show Monday afternoon.

"You know in gymnastics, when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door," she joked on her show Monday.

The talk show host recounted the mishap during her monologue on Monday's show, with her left finger ring finger wrapped up.

Ellen said she was out with wife Portia De Rossi and fell on a step when returning home, jamming her hand into a door.

She said De Rossi drove her to the hospital.

"My first thought was, 'No big deal, Obamacare will take care of this,'" she said.

DeGeneres showed an x-ray image of the dislocation and joked that while doctors somewhat painfully snapped the finger back into place, she even invented three new curse words to describe the level of pain she endured.

