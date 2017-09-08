3-Year-Old Spends Birthday With Burlington Police

Anthony chats with Burlington Police Chief Jeffrey Smythe. (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- An adorable little boy from the Triad wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

So how did Anthony spend his third birthday? With the Burlington Police Department, of course!

Burlington Police posted pictures of Anthony's visit to the station. He got to sit in on a morning patrol briefing, meet the Chief, tour the department, and even sit at a desk with his name on it!

Happy birthday, Anthony!

