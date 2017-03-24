6 NC Historic Places Added To The National Register

Oak Crest Historic District: Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, listed 12/20/2016. The neighborhood is architecturally important for its variety of architectural styles and house forms dating from the 1920s through the mid-1960s. (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Five individual properties and one district across the state have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced this week. You'll find one in the Triad!

Charlotte Fire Station No. 4 - Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, listed 12/20/16

Charlotte Fire Station No. 4 is a two-story, rectangular massed, brick building designed by Charlotte-based architect Charles Christian Hook and constructed in 1925-1926. It served the western section of downtown Charlotte and the Fourth Ward from its construction until 1972. Fire Station No. 4 was one of four new stations planned and built by the city in the 1920s, in addition to the 1925 Headquarters Fire Station. The West Fifth Street site was chosen for Fire Station No. 4 to better balance downtown‘s fire protection with close proximity to the city center and accessibility to the Fourth Ward neighborhood. The building is significant due to its association with the city’s efforts to improve municipal services – specifically fire protection – in the midst of rapid population growth during the 1920s.

Oak Crest Historic District - Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, listed 12/20/2016

Oak Crest Historic District, an intact residential neighborhood in north Winston-Salem, is architecturally important for its variety of architectural styles and house forms dating from the 1920s through the mid-1960s. The neighborhood stands out among Winston-Salem’s middle-class suburban development due to its high level of architectural integrity. It was initially subdivided by the Fries brothers in 1923 and expanded south of Polo Road in the late 1920s and 1937. The fan-shaped neighborhood is particularly well represented by the Craftsman, Period Cottage, Colonial Revival, Minimal Traditional, and Ranch house styles. The district also contains a distinctive Rustic Revival round-log house, a small number of Modernist/contemporary houses, and a Modern style gas station.

Seaboard Air Line Railway Depot - Cherryville, Gaston County, listed 12/20/2016

The Seaboard Air Line Railway Depot in Cherryville was built in 1924 and has retained a high degree of historic integrity. It is the successor building to the town’s original railroad depot built in the late 19th century. Plans to replace the depot were put on hold during World War I, and in July 1924 the construction contract was finally approved. The one-story brick depot with its large freight and baggage room and separate African American and white facilities is architecturally significant. It shares Craftsman style-influenced design features, such as deep overhanging hip roof eaves and knee braces, with other Seaboard railway depots dating to the 1910s and 1920s.

Dr. Calvin Jones House, Wake Forest, Wake County, listed 12/20/2016

The Dr. Calvin Jones House stands among Wake Forest’s oldest historic buildings. Originally located on the campus of the Wake Forest Manual Labor Institute, the ca. 1820 residence was moved in 1956 for the third time to its current location on North Main Street. The significant Federal-style house has retained a remarkable degree of its original design, building materials, and craftsmanship. The two-story, hall-and-parlor-plan frame dwelling includes a distinctive stair hall within an engaged two-story shed-roof rear extension. The two-story front portico and the mantelpieces are especially indicative of the early-nineteenth-century classical-inspired design in Wake County.

Kate and Charles Noel Vance House, Black Mountain, Buncombe County, listed 12/20/2016

Designed by Asheville-based architect Allen Melton and constructed circa 1894, the Kate and Charles Vance House is locally significant as an intact and rare example of a Queen Anne-style summer house in Black Mountain. The exterior of the dwelling is fairly restrained, with character-defining features including the one-story wraparound porch and mix of weatherboard and wood shingle siding. The interior is highly representative of the Queen Anne style and features ornate overmantels and other decorative woodwork, especially in the entry hall. The house dates to the peak of Black Mountain’s popularity as a summer destination.

Midtown Motor Lodge, Kinston, Lenoir County, listed 12/27/2016

The 1963 Midtown Motor Lodge is a Modern style motor inn constructed as an upscale, automobile-friendly alternative to the downtown hotel. As travelers came to and through Kinston, the Midtown Motor Lodge served as modern accommodations for them and their cars. The Midtown Motor Lodge is a “U”-shaped, two-story, concrete block, aluminum and glass building comprising three wings with balconies/walkways providing exterior access to rooms. The motor lodge retains a high degree of historic and architectural integrity and is significant as an example of the motor inn building type utilizing curtain wall construction. Both stylistic and functional in nature, curtain wall construction is characterized by large window walls, or panels, typically glass or steel, set into a metal frame.

